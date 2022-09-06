Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 15745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

