Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 1,446,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,051. The company has a market cap of $958.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

