GSK (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.46

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 85862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GSK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.