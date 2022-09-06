GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.59

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 840,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

