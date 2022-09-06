Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $66,511.74

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $66,511.74 and approximately $8,477.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

