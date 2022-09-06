Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $8.99. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 36,494 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.24%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

