Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Financial Comparison

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A -1,155.91% -100.39% Energous -4,120.80% -82.18% -74.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Technologies and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Energous has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 45.59%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $10,000.00 416.90 -$4.23 million N/A N/A Energous $760,000.00 133.04 -$41.43 million ($0.51) -2.56

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energous beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

