GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 3,126,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,184. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

