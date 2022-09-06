GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $26.34. GameStop shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 58,699 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

About GameStop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GameStop by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GameStop by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GameStop by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

