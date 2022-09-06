GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $26.34. GameStop shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 58,699 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
