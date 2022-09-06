Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.85. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 27,556 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of -1.07.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

