Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.90

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 410657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

