Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.31 million and $18.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

