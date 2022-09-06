FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $12.55. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 9,446 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

