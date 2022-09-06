freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRTAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

