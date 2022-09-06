FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.13. FOX shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 15,693 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.