Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $37.25 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and $4.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00836289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Flamingo Profile
Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.
Flamingo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
