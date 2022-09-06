First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 557,220 shares.The stock last traded at $133.57 and had previously closed at $136.04.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

