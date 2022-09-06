Filecash (FIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,101.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $122,023.71 and $202,101.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

