Filecash (FIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,101.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $122,023.71 and $202,101.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.
Filecash Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
