Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

EURN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,545. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

