ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ESAB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 26,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,167. ESAB has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

