Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.72. Ero Copper shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Ero Copper Stock Up 3.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.48.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
