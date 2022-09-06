Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.72. Ero Copper shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.