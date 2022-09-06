Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Lowered by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,257 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Equifax worth $35,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.74. 7,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,755. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

