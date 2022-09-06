EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 11%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.25. 32,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,814,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.
EQRx Trading Up 9.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
