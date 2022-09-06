EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 11%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.25. 32,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,814,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $35,805,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,579,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EQRx by 595.2% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

