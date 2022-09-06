Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 120653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$167.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 37.37, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,023,080.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

