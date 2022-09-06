Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $96,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $292.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

