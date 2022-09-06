Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 11,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $202.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,267.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $471.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

