Element Capital Management LLC Takes $694,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.