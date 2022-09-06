Element Capital Management LLC Takes $596,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,621,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 329,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.36. 15,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,896. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.