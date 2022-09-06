Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

