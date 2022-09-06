Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,687. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

