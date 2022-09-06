Element Capital Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,546 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

CTSH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,613. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

