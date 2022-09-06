Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,962 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $87,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $101,487,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $482.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,747. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.39.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

