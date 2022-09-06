Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,852 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 645.0% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 99.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 299,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.71. The company had a trading volume of 115,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,326. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

