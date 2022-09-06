Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 315,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,327. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 864,282 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

