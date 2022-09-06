EAM Investors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IVERIC bio worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,976,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 56.5 %

IVERIC bio stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

