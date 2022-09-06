DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,421. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

