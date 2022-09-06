DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $146.53 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197,707 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $146,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 478,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,231.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,228. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.65 and a 200-day moving average of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.