Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 106.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $464,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

