Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.31. 3,463,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,588. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

