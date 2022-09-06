Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 423,159 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,716,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,616,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

