DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

