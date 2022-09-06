Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DELL traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $61.54.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.