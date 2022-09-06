DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 20.7% Higher

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.40. 714,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,993% from the average session volume of 34,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of DATA Communications Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Stock Up 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.24.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.