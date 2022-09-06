Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 48,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

