Credit Suisse Group Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $129.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 5,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,385. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $94.70 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

