Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 720 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 18th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

GLEN stock traded up GBX 9.84 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 481.34 ($5.82). 33,329,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,738,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.47. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a market cap of £62.69 billion and a PE ratio of 467.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

