CREDIT Hits Market Capitalization of $181,180.95 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $181,180.95 and $1,633.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

