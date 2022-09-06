Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down to $521.36

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $521.36, but opened at $498.18. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $499.22, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average of $543.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.