Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,641. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

