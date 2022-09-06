CONTRACOIN Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $65,530.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00112058 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

